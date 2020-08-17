Kanye West’s Sunday Service Returns Amid Coronavirus

The coronavirus has put many things on pause including Kanye West's Sunday Service. However, it looks like the weekly spiritual event has returned.

Early Monday morning (Aug. 17), Yeezy shared a short clip of the Sunday Service that was held on his ranch in Cody, Wyo. over the weekend. "Praise God 🙏 We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK," he tweeted.

He shared another 46-second clip of his choir singing while dressed in red outfits.

Kim Kardashian, who was in attendance, also shared video footage of ’Ye's Sunday Service, which showed the choir singing songs like "Every Hour" from his album, Jesus Is King, and "Lift Up Your Voices," which appears on the choir's Jesus Is Born LP. Kim also teased a new record, writing, "NEW SONG ALERT 🚨🔥."

Kanye and Kim's children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, were there as well.

Kim reiterated Kanye's message that although the performance took place amid the coronavirus pandemic, proper safety measures were taken. "FOR ANYONE WONDERING, KANYE'S TEAM TOOK EVERY PRECAUTION TO ENSURE THE CHOIR'S HEALTH AND SAFETY WHICH IS ALWAYS A PRIORITY. IT WAS FILMED TODAY WITHOUT AN AUDIENCE. THE MUSIC WILL BE SHARED SOON FOR ANYONE WHO COULD USE SOME UPLIFTING," she wrote on his IG Story.

Pre-COVID-19, Sunday Service events have taken place in Calabasa, Calif., New York City, Ohio, Chicago, Houston and Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

kimkardashian via Instagram