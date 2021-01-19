Two weeks after it was reported that they'd be getting a divorce, new information claims that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have taken another step toward officially ending their marriage.

According to a Monday (Jan. 18) report from People, Kanye and Kim have stopped going to marriage counseling. Their source says that the Yeezus artist is talking to divorce lawyers this week.

This news surfaces two weeks after a source from Page Six claimed that Kim herself was working with famed divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. If the latest report is true, it looks like Kanye and Kim K.'s decision to legally split is a mutual one. One source said a divorce is coming because of Kim's personal growth.

"Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot," the insider said. "She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy shit, and she’s just had enough of it.”

While Kim and Kanye have reportedly had some marital issues, they've apparently been amicable. "They have been living separately, with Kanye spending his time in Wyoming while Kim is in Calabassas with the kids," a source told XXL. "They are amicable and fully aligned when it comes to the kids. There is no drama or contentious relationship at all between Kanye and the extended family which NY Post falsely reported." Kim and Kanye were married in May of 2014. Together, they have four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. XXL has reached out to reps for Kanye and Kim for comment.