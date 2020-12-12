Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marriage is still intact but growing apart, according to a source who says they “very much live separate lives.”

On Friday (Dec. 11), PEOPLE magazine posted an exclusive report that reveals Kanye and Kim are still very much married, despite divorce rumblings over the last few months. However, according to sources, the couple is living separate lives as they try to figure things out. "Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his," the source tells PEOPLE. "Their lives don't overlap much."

Despite them seemingly growing farther apart, "Kim seems happy" and is "very focused on work and causes." "She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform," the source adds. "This is her passion. Her family is very proud of her."

XXL has reached out to Kanye's camp for comment.

Signs of trouble in paradise started for the couple last year when, following Kanye's conversion to Christianity, he chastised Kim for her "too sexy" outfits. Over the summer, Kanye put his marital business on front street when he tweeted that he'd been trying to divorce Kim for months during a viral rant. A couple days later, it was reported that Kim was meeting with divorce lawyers to discuss a separation and she released a statement about Kanye's mental health. It was later reported that they had been living apart for a year.

The following month, they had a tearful reunion and reportedly took a family trip to try and save their marriage. For Kim's 40th birthday, Oct. 21, Kanye gifted her a hologram of her deceased father.