Kanye West Says He’s Affected When Kim Kardashian’s Pictures Are “Too Sexy”

Kanye West apparently doesn't like his wife Kim Kardashian showing off her body as much as he once did.

On Sunday night (Oct. 13), a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians gave fans an inside look at the couple's night at the 2019 Met Gala back in May. At one point while Kim is getting ready in her Thierry Mugler-designed costume, 'Ye revealed that people looking at his wife is not sitting right with him.

"I just made this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, looking at my wife," Kanye tells Kim. "Like, 'Oh, my girl needs to be like the other girls, showing her body off.' I didn't realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, and the father of now, what—about to be four kids? A corset is like a form of underwear. It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who, though?"

His comments upset Kim, who didn't like that he'd disapprove of her outfit just one night before the major event.

"So the night before the Met, you're gonna come in here and say that you're not into a corset bust?" Kim questioned him. "I don't need any more negative energy for you to now say that you're not into me in a tight dress."

'Ye then added that Kim's sexy pictures are negatively impacting him. "You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy," Kanye said.

Kim then noted it was 'Ye himself who helped her style evolve into what it is now.

"You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this stuff," Kim said. "And just because you're on a journey and you're on a transformation doesn't mean that I'm in the same spot with you."

In related news, Kanye revealed to students at George Washington University on Sunday that he recently got saved this year.

"Jay-Z had a line that said, 'Forced into sports or entertainment,'" Kanye can be heard telling the GWU students in a fan-captured clip. "I want to let you guys know that I'm not here for your entertainment this afternoon. I'm here to spread the gospel. Excuse me if I mispronounce anything. I'm a recent convert, which means I recently got saved this year."

He also played his new album Jesus Is King for attendees, which is tentatively slated to drop on Oct. 25.