Nas, Lecrae, Mulatto and More: New Projects This Week

We're nine weeks into a pandemic-consumed summer, but the music releases aren't letting up. This week, there's an offering from a New York rap legend, an LP from an award-winning Houston rapper and a debut from a burgeoning female rhymer from Atlanta. Scroll down to see some of this week's latest albums, mixtapes, projects and EPs below.

Nas is back after dropping his compilation album The Lost Tapes 2 a little over a year ago. The Queens native releases, King's Disease, his collaborative effort with producer Hit-Boy. The 13-track effort features appearances from Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, 2020 XXL Freshman Fivio Foreign, A$AP Ferg and a reunion with his former group The Firm (himself, Foxy Brown, AZ and Cormega). The album also contains the track "Ultra Black," which has a diss towards Doja Cat, calling her anti-Black following racist accusations being made against her. Prior to delivering the Lost Tapes 2 LP in 2019, Escobar teamed up with Kanye West in 2018 for the album Nasir.

It's been about two years since Lecrae released an album, but he's back with his new EP, Restoration. The project, which he said via Twitter "literally took years to put this together" in addition to "a lot of therapy, a lot of investment, a lot of prayer, a lot of wisdom" has guest appearances from former 2019 XXL Freshman YK Osiris, Danileigh, BJ The Chicago Kid, John Legend and more. Lecrae's latest release is the follow-up to his Zaytoven-assisted project Let the Trap Say Amen.

After dropping a number of mixtapes, delivering a Billboard Hot 100 single ("Bitch From Da Souf") and a remix to said single ("Bitch From Da Souf (Remix)" featuring Trina and Saweetie), Mulatto's debut album has arrived. Queen of Da Souf, which is her first effort on RCA Records, contains bars from the City Girls, 42 Dugg, her fellow Atlanta natives 21 Savage and Gucci Mane and more. Big Latto, who was also recently inducted into the 2020 XXL Freshman class, gave a small dose of what to expect from the album when she dropped off the first single, "Muwop." The interpolation of Guwop's "Freaky Girl" was released less than a month ago.

Check out more releases from Duckwrth, Vic Mensa, Bodega Bamz and others below.