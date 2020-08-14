Nas has teased his upcoming project with producer Hit-Boy by dropping a new record. On the new song, which dropped last night (Aug. 14), he speaks of being unapologetically Black, which he says Doja Cat isn't.

The Queens, N.Y. rap legend's new song, "Ultra Black," which is expected to appear on his Hit-Boy-executive-produced King's Disease album, set for release next Friday, Aug. 21, is an anthemic track that embraces Black pride. Nas uses imagery to discuss the varying hues of Black people and also speaks on the Black community's resilience. However, he also mentions Doja, who is of South African and Jewish descent. She's faced major backlash in recent months after being accused of being racist and associating with White supremacist men.

"We goin' ultra Black, unapologetically Black/The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson Black," Nas raps.

Back in May, Doja shot to the top of Twitter's trending topics after old videos of her interacting with alleged racist White men in Tiny Chat rooms began circulating online. A visual also surfaced for a song the "Say So" rapper did called "Dindu Nuffin." The phrase itself is considered a racial slur used by members of the alt-right community to denounce Black victims of police brutality who claim to be innocent. People also accused her of making light of Sandra Bland's death. Bland is a Black woman, who died while in police custody in 2015.

A "Cancel Doja Cat" party was launched shortly after. Doja issued an apology and also denied that she is racist. Weeks later, she doubled down on her stance that she isn't racist and claimed that she is being bullied via social media.

"You won't find anything of me being racist because I haven't been racist and I'm well aware that I'm recorded in chat rooms," she explained on an Instagram Live back in June. "But, I just wanted you guys to know, for my fans, if you felt disappointed or embarrassed, I'm sorry. It is disappointing to...To be honest, it took me a while to understand what the fuck was going on. There's young fans who look at me like, 'Oh, if she's saying this word then maybe I should be saying it, too.' No. No. You should not be saying that word, period. And, that's what I'm sorry for. It's for saying something that is offensive and my young fans who would take after me could possibly say that. You should not be saying that."

Elsewhere on the IG Live, Doja Cat says the people targeting her via social media are projecting their own self-hatred onto her. "Anybody who doesn't have time for that shit, anybody who actually cares about themselves isn't going to spend time on my platform trying to destroy my self image," she said. "You're trying to make me feel worse. If I was already feeling like shit about myself, you're trying to make me feel worse about how I look. You're taking my features and you're shitting on them. Which are what features? Exactly. I have Black hair, I have Black skin, I have Black features and you're shitting on them."

Doja hasn't responded to Nas' line about her on "Ultra Black," but social media has quite a bit to say.

See some of the reactions to Nas' diss at Doja Cat below.