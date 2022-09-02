Kanye West Calls Travis Scott and Others Sperm Donors, Disses Pete Davidson Over Tattoos Pete Got of Ye’s Kids’ Names

Kanye West has gone off on arguable his most extensive Instagram-posting spree yet, mentioning Travis Scott, Pete Davidson and many others.

Last night (Sept. 1), Kanye shared a number of Instagram posts, all of which have since been deleted. There were so many that it has become difficult to retrospectively parse through what has survived via screenshots.

Base on what people are reacting to on social media, there was a post in which West labeled Travis Scott, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson his "fellow cum donors." He was referencing them in relation to each of them having children with members of the Kardashian family.

The second photo in the post was a screenshot of Google search results for "cum donors."

In another post, he mentioned Kim Kardashian's now-ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. "Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit."

While Davidson and Kardashian were together, a photo surfaced that showed a tattoo that Pete had gotten appearing to be in reference to Kim and her kids she had with West. The tat listed the first initial of Kim and each of the children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Following their breakup, Davidson reportedly began seeking trauma therapy due to West's online harassment.

Another one of West's posts that is generating a lot of responses is one where he opening mocked the celebration of Kwanzaa. It was in response to him wanting his children to attend his Donda school instead of the private school Sierra Canyon, located in Chatsworth, Calif.

"They teach Black kids Kwanzaa at Sierra Canyon," he began. "What the fuck is Kwanzaa and who made that bullshit up? Everyone lives in LA for the check anyway so no one really cares about their children being indoctrinated."

He captioned the post: "Let's see if I can get blocked by Mark again."

