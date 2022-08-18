Kanye West Refuses to Apologize for Selling Gap Clothes Out of Bags Because He’s an Innovator

Kanye West has no intentions on apologizing after receiving backlash for his Yeezy Gap collection being sold to customers out of what appear to be trash bags.

On Thursday (Aug. 18), FoxNews published an interview with Ye, who was defiant when speaking about his unorthodox display method.

"Look, man. I'm a innovator. And I'm not here to sit up here and apologize about my ideas," Kanye West told the news outlet. "That's exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn't fall under exactly the way they want us to think."

The Donda rapper said his goal is to make life easier, despite what appears to be the opposite, as customers have to sift through massive bags in order to find their items instead of easily sifting through a sales rack. Despite being mocked on social media, Kanye wants people to know this is not a stunt.

"It's not a joke. This is not a game," Ye added. "This is not just some celebrity collaboration. This is my life. I'm fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people."

Kanye had the internet going nuts after video and photos surfaced over the weekend of his new Yeezy Gap collection being sold out of massive bags that customers have to arduously sift through instead of on hangers. One viral tweet claimed Ye demanded the strange move.

"This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP," one person posted along with a photo of the clothing in bags. "The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything."

While Kanye West might think this is cool and innovative, he was blasted by many people on social media.

"The @Gap X #KanyeWest collaboration in the trash bags…literally. Customers are finding the highly anticipated collab of #GAP X #Ye as a rummage sale - from clothes not being folded - just being thrown onto tables if you are lucky. The rest have to go through trash bags. #fail," one person commented on Twitter.

However, not everyone was upset about the move.

"Gotta say @kanyewest is a genius," someone else added.

Kanye West entered into a 10-year deal with Gap in 2020 that is reportedly worth close to $1 billion.

Watch Kanye West Responding Backlash Over Selling His Clothes Out of Bags Below