First Kanye West Gap Item Drops

The first item from Kanye West's clothing collection with Gap has arrived.

Earlier this morning (June 8), Gap's Instagram account and website unveiled a new blue jacket from the Chicago rapper's previously announced Yeezy collab with the longstanding brand. The lightweight coat, which doesn't appear to have a zipper, is described on the Gap's site as a "round jacket" that is made of "recycled nylon" material, and is only available to be shipped in the U.S.

The jacket retails for $200, however, it isn't available for immediate shipment. Instead, those interested in buying the jacket can pre-order and it'll ship this fall. The specific month that the coat will make its way to purchasers is unclear.

According to WWD on Tuesday, "Floating projections of the Yeezy Gap round jacket can be viewed in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, including the New Museum and 142 Spring St. in New York, the Grammy Museum, Vine Street—Walk of Fame and Grand Central Market in Los Angeles, and several locations in Chicago, including 2053 Division Street."

Perhaps, the unveiling of the Yeezy Gap item is to commemorate Kanye's birthday, which is today.

Last summer, the G.O.O.D Music founder announced that he would be partnering up with Gap for a 10-year deal to unleash a clothing line called Yeezy Gap. The collaboration also reportedly has a five-year extension after fulfilling the first 10 years of the agreement. At the time the news of the deal was initially shared in 2020, the first items from the collection were announced to be available online and in stores in the first half of 2021.

Additionally, the line will be comprised of modernized basics for men, women and children, and will be marked at "accessible price points."

See images of the jacket below.

Gap