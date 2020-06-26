The Kanye West Gap Memes Are Here and They’re Hilarious

Kanye West is living proof that manifestation is real.

On Friday (June 26), the Chicago native announced his multi-year deal with Gap, which will consists of basic clothing for men, women and children. The clothing line stemming from the upcoming 10-year partnership will be called YZY Gap and is expected to be available online and in stores in the first half of 2021.

Back in 2013, Kanye said during an interview that he attempted to do a deal with the brand, but politics played a role in the idea not coming to fruition. Then, in 2015, during an interview with Style.com, ’Ye said, "One of my dreams was to be the head creative director of The Gap. I’d like to be the Steve Jobs of The Gap."

Shortly after the announcement was made, fans quickly hopped on social media expressing their excitement for the new YZY Gap pieces that 'Ye says will be "at accessible price points." The rapper's Yeezy Adidas apparel has had eight collections, ranging anywhere from $185 to $1,100.

One person wrote, "An affordable yeezy and gap collection ?? Say less kanye."

Another supporter posted a GIF of DJ Khaled with his open shirt blowing in the wind along with a caption that said, "Me after leaving the Gap store with 30 different shades of tan Yeezy hoodies."

After sharing the news of the new venture, ’Ye also revealed the names of those joining his YZY Gap team, in addition to creatives contributing to his new animated show, Kids See Ghosts. "YZY GAP BEGINS MOWALOLA JOINS AS YZY GAP DESIGN DIRECTOR KSG CARTOON MURAKAMI CUDI JESUS IS KING FILM ON APPLE JAMES TURRELL YZY SPLY DOC NICK KNIGHT FOAM RUNNER RELEASE MADE IN USA JESUS IS KING DR. DRE VERSION WASH US IN THE BLOOD VIDEO ARTHUR JAFA #WESTDAYEVER," he tweeted.

Kanye's Kids See Ghosts cartoon show with Kid Cudi was also announced by Cudi earlier today. The program, which is based off of their 2018 album, doesn't have a release date yet, but is said to be arriving soon.

Check out fan reactions to the news of Kanye's deal with Gap below.