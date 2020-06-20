DJ Khaled Wears Hazmat Suit to Dentist Appointment

DJ Khaled isn't taking any chances.

On Friday (June 19), the We The Best head honcho left his home for the first time in over three months and went in for a scheduled dentist appointment. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still in full effect, Khaled took some major precautions and wore a hazardous materials suit into the building.

In video of the venture, Khaled can be seen outfitting himself in the parking lot of the oral surgeon's office. "Play wit it if you want (). I got kids I don’t play games . First day out the crib in 3 and half months," he captioned the post.

According to the producer, he has been having issues with a failed root canal for years. So much so, he could not wait until the pandemic was over to get the issue fixed. He even documented some parts of the actual procedure including the aftermath.

"My first day out the crib and I had get my root canal taken out my root canal that I had gave me pain over 15 years," Khaled revealed in another post. "I want to thank The office BLUM-Nico Oral Surgery Associates Dr.Nico and team who was excellent! Taking out the root canal very grateful for your help . Thank u Dr.Mereos Dr. Kopf for the recommendation team work. NEW ALBUM IN THE WORKS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Khaled is currently working on the follow-up LP to his 2019 album, Father of Asahd, which was released last May. The project, which featured a who's who of artists including Jay-Z, Future, Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Lil Baby and more, was certified platinum last month. The single, "Higher," featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend earned a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Khaled has been teasing a possible collab with Drake as the lead single for the upcoming project.