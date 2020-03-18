Drake has reportedly opted to self-isolate amid growing concerns about his exposure to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday (March 18), Page Six reported that sources have confirmed to them that Drake has begun quarantining in his Toronto home after recently being with Kevin Durant, who has since tested positive for the virus. KD is one of four Brooklyn Nets who have been confirmed to have the virus.

According to a team statement that was posted on their Instagram page on Tuesday (March 17), only one player has shown symptoms while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players are in self-isolation and under the care of the team’s physicians. There’s no word if Durant was showing symptoms. The identities of the other three players were not disclosed.

Upon hearing the news, people began worrying if Drake got tested for the coronavirus. The rapper was spotted hitting West Hollywood, Calif. hotspot The Nice Guy with Durant on March 10.

"Kevin Durant bet not have gave ts to Drake I’m not playing it’s not funny," tweeted one person. Another user wrote, "If Drake was seen 6days ago with Kevin Durant then hmmmm Drake needs to be tested..."

The coronavirus is definitely no joke. In fact, it's affecting the hip-hop touring industry. Cardi B producer Andrew Watt just revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Drake's OVO stores have even temporarily shut down due to the pandemic. The closings were announced via OVO's official Instagram account on Wednesday.

Let's just hope everyone is safe and healthy. XXL has reached out to Drake's team for comment.

