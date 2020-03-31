23 of the Best Songs 40 Produced for Drake

When Drake sought out to create his 2009 mixtape So Far Gone, he struggled to find a sound that aligned with his vision of the project. The rapper had told countless producers “no”, inspiring his then-engineer 40 to shoot his shot and attempt to craft the vibe of the mixtape. With the flick of his wrist, 40 hit the mark, bringing life to songs like “Successful” and “Houstatlantavegas”. That moment was just the beginning of a long-lasting relationship between Drake and 40 that went on to give fans majestic loosies like “Dreams Money Can Buy” and albums like Take Care, Nothing Was the Same and Views.

The genesis of a 40 beat is threaded with simplicity, allowing b-side Drake to thrive. In songs like “Fire & Desire”, 40’s production mimics how classic samples like Brandy’s "I Dedicate (Part II)" would sound if the speaker was underwater or through the bathroom of a party. That analogy holds true through a vast majority of Drake and 40’s songs. With that significance and willingness to switch it up, they’ve made hit after hit.

To celebrate 40’s 37th birthday today, XXL highlights 23 of the best songs he produced for Drake. If you needed a reminder as to how successful their run has really been, tap in below.