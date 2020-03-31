23 of the Best Songs 40 Produced for Drake
When Drake sought out to create his 2009 mixtape So Far Gone, he struggled to find a sound that aligned with his vision of the project. The rapper had told countless producers “no”, inspiring his then-engineer 40 to shoot his shot and attempt to craft the vibe of the mixtape. With the flick of his wrist, 40 hit the mark, bringing life to songs like “Successful” and “Houstatlantavegas”. That moment was just the beginning of a long-lasting relationship between Drake and 40 that went on to give fans majestic loosies like “Dreams Money Can Buy” and albums like Take Care, Nothing Was the Same and Views.
The genesis of a 40 beat is threaded with simplicity, allowing b-side Drake to thrive. In songs like “Fire & Desire”, 40’s production mimics how classic samples like Brandy’s "I Dedicate (Part II)" would sound if the speaker was underwater or through the bathroom of a party. That analogy holds true through a vast majority of Drake and 40’s songs. With that significance and willingness to switch it up, they’ve made hit after hit.
To celebrate 40’s 37th birthday today, XXL highlights 23 of the best songs he produced for Drake. If you needed a reminder as to how successful their run has really been, tap in below.
“Successful”Drake Featuring Trey Songz
Produced by 40.
“Under Ground Kings”Drake
Produced by 40 and T-Minus.
“Fireworks”Drake Featuring Alicia Keys
Produced by 40.
“Shut It Down”Drake Featuring The-Dream
Produced by 40 and Omen.
“Crew Love”Drake Featuring The Weeknd
Produced by 40, Illangelo and The Weeknd.
“Redemption”Drake
Produced by 40.
“Miss Me”Drake Featuring Lil Wayne
Produced by 40 and Boi-1da.
“Over My Dead Body”Drake
Produced by 40.
“Shot For Me”Drake
Produced by 40.
“Come Thru”Drake
Produced by 40.
“Practice”Drake
Produced by 40.
“Weston Road Flows”Drake
Produced by 40 and Stwo.
“From Time”Drake Featuring Jhene Aiko
Produced by 40.
“Signs”Drake
Produced by 40 and Supa Dups.
“Jungle”Drake
Produced by 40.
“U With Me?”Drake
Produced by 40, OZ, Vinylz, DJ Dahi, Axl Folie, Ricci Riera and Kanye West.
“Fire & Desire”Drake
Produced by 40.
“Girls Love Beyonce”Drake Featuring James Fauntleroy
Produced by 40.
“Club Paradise”Drake
Produced by 40.
“Dreams Money Can Buy”Drake
Produced by 40.
“Emotionless”Drake
Produced by 40 and No. I.D.
"Tuscan Leather"Drake
Produced by 40.
“Faithful”Drake
Produced by 40.