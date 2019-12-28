25 Hip-Hop Beats That Defined the 2010s

A great beat is a game changer. Period.

Let’s just keep it a buck: Beats and melodies have outweighed lyrics in the eyes of most for a while and with attention spans becoming shorter and shorter, it takes something special for listeners not to press the skip button or change the channel before the verses even begin. Meaning, the picking the right beat is vital. The 2010s saw dozens of hip-hop producers turn into stars while creating waves that would define the sound of the decade.

With origins in the prior decade, the trap sound was solidified in the 2010s by the likes of Southside’s 808 Mafia outfit and Lex Luger. Mustard put in work out on the West Coast, creating a bouncy, much-sought-after it-factor that made him a hip-hop household name.

Where would Chicago’s drill scene be without Young Chop’s menacing soundscapes? And how many less hits would we have in the last 10 years had the likes of Metro Boomin and Mike WiLL Made-It not come along and fucked the whole game up.

From outstanding samples to lo-fi SoundCloud mods to A-list anthems, the sound of the 2010s was all over the place but left us with some tracks that will be remembered for years to come.

The 2020s will undoubtedly bring a slew of new producers and different vibes that will make their mark in the next 10 years. As we say adios to 2019, XXL compiles a list of beats that defined the decade.