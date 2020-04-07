Drake Has a New Song With Playboi Carti and It Sounds Fire: Listen

Drake isn't letting the quarantine get him down. After releasing his single "Toosie Slide" last week, the 6 God is previewing new music with Playboi Carti.

Early Tuesday morning (April 7), Drake shared a snippet of an unreleased track featuring Carti on OVOMark's Instagram live.

"I put some ice in her hand/I let her take an advance/Shit wasn't going as planned/I put her shit in the van/She gotta move with her friend/Heard she went back to her man/Give a fuck/I just put a wagon in the driveway you know I did," Drake raps on the Carti-assisted record.

The track, reportedly titled, "Pain 1993," is produced by Pi'erre Bourne and is expected to debut on the Atlanta rapper's highly anticipated album, Whole Lotta Red.

Fans have been waiting for Playboi Carti to drop Whole Lotta Red since the album was first announced in 2018. Over the last two years, snippets and reported information about the LP have leaked all over the internet, but the release of the album appears to be uncertain.

With the 33-year-old rapper teasing music with Carti on Instagram, fans continue to hope for an official Whole Lotta Red release date.

During Drake's Instagram Live session with OVOMark, he also premiered new music with Fivio Foreign.