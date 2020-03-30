Drake Shares First Photos of His Son Adonis

Drake is sharing a very special moment with the world.

The Toronto rapper revealed photos of his 2-year-old son, Adonis, on his social media page early Monday morning (March 30). Alongside the series of photos, which also feature Adonis’ mother, Sophie Brussaux, Drake includes a lengthy note affirming Adonis and the support he will provide for him as he gets older. In the very first picture in the slide, which was photographed by Catherine Opie, Drake and Adonis are seen in front of a black background, wearing black shirts.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," the “Life Is Good” rapper writes in his Instagram caption. "This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright."

He continues: “It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors, so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality.”

Drake added that his son has “the biggest heart” and that is his “greatest gift.” Towards the end of the post, Drizzy said that he loves and misses his family.

Drake is reportedly self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with his own father on Instagram a little over a week ago, Drizzy said that he'd tested negative for the virus.