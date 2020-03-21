Drake Says He Took Coronavirus Test, Came Back Negative

Drake fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief. After a personal coronavirus scare, Drizzy has revealed he tested negative for the dreaded COVID-19.

On Saturday (March 21), video surfaced of Aubrey and his dad on Instagram Live together. During their conversation, Drake revealed he took the step to get tested and received good news when he did.

"You know I had to do a test the other day, huh?" Drake says in the short clip captured from their talk.

"For what, the coronoa?" Dennis Graham questions.

"Yeah, I had to get a test, but it came back negative though," Drake adds.

Drizzy then goes on to briefly talk about his experience taking the test.

"That test is uncomfortable. They put that q-tip all the way in your thoughts and shit," Drake added, describing the process.

This good news comes a few days after Drake reportedly self-isolated, after hanging out with Kevin Durant who tested positive for the virus along with three of his Brooklyn Nets teammates. Drake fans were on edge following the revelation.

"Kevin Durant bet not have gave ts to Drake I’m not playing it’s not funny," tweeted one person. Another Twitter user wrote, "If Drake was seen 6days ago with Kevin Durant then hmmmm Drake needs to be tested..."

It looks like Drake took heed and all is good.

Now on quasi-lockdown, the Canadian rapper might finish his album sooner than later. After touring for much of last year, he has recently been in the studio finishing his new album. Last month, he dropped the new singles "When to Say When/Chicago Freestyle."