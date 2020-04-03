Drake Drops New Song “Toosie Slide”: Listen

Drake comes through with another new banger.

On Friday (April 3), Drizzy dropped his new single, "Toosie Slide." The track is produced by Oz and finds Aubrey spitting dance directions. "It go right foot up, left foot slide/Left foot up, right foot slide/Basically I'm saying, either way we 'bout to slide, aye," he raps on the record.

Later on in the uptempo track, Drake spits, "Two thousand shorties wanna tie the knot, ayy, yeah/Two hundred shooters on my brother's block, woah, yeah/Petal off the rose like I love her not, maybe not/I don't know what's wrong with me, I can't stop, woah, yeah."

Drake also delivered a Theo Skudra-directed video for the song, which finds the OVO boss on quarantine at his mega mansion.

A snippet of the song was first heard on TikTok, accompanied by what appears to be a dance that is going viral on the app. The previously unreleased snippet surfaced on Twitter on March 29 when social media influencer Toosie, whom the record is presumably named after, played the track in a choreographed video. Drake announced on Tuesday (March 31) the single would be available for streaming today.

It's unclear if this single will appear on the Toronto rapper's upcoming album, which is slated to drop this year. Nonetheless, Drake isn't letting up and has blessed fans with a couple of surprise tracks in recent weeks. On Feb. 29, he released "When to Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle."

Drake has been teasing his sixth studio LP for a few months, recently announcing in February that he was on the cusp of finishing the album. He also noted the forthcoming project will be shorter than his most recent body of work, Scorpion, which dropped in 2018.

This week has proven to be a good one for the 6ix God. Drake, who wrapped up a tour last year, shared the first pictures of his son Adonis on Monday (March 30).

Listen to Drake's new "Toosie Slide" track below.