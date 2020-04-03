No Surprise: Drake’s Crib Is Absolutely Ridiculous

On Friday (April 3), Drake shared the video for his latest single "Toosie Slide," which features the not-so-subtle flex of Aubrey showing off his Toronto mega-mansion.

The new single is a dance track produced by Oz that comes with its own two-step. Drizzy even gives directions. "It go right foot up, left foot slide/Left foot up, right foot slide/Basically I'm saying, either way we 'bout to slide, aye," he raps on the record.

Unfortunately, it looks like Drake didn't get around to filming the video for the bouncy single until after the coronavirus epidemic spread and people began self-quarantining including the rapper himself. However, Drake made due by simply showing off his epic Toronto digs for the visual.

The Theo Skudra-directed video finds the OVO boss practicing self-isolation while hunkered down in his huge abode. While rapping, and showing off some dance moves, Drake slowly moves about the various rooms in his house. First, a masked-up Drizzy strolls through a room filled with the dozens of trophies and awards he's acquired over the years. He moves on to reveal more open spaces lined with marble and expensive artistic accouterments. It's really lavishness on a whole new level. But what would you expect from a rapper who owns his own passenger plane?

Drake copped the Bridle Path-area property back in 2015 for $6.7 million and had his palace built from the ground up. He moved into the 35,000 square-foot home in 2019.

Check out a gallery of photos of Drake's grande casa below.