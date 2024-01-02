Snoop Dogg to Join NBC’s Coverage Team for 2024 Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg is joining NBC's coverage team for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Snoop Dogg Covers the Olympics

On Monday (Jan. 1), Snoop Dogg kicked off the new year with a major announcement. The Doggfather shared a post on Instagram that shows him dancing in front of a CGI background of the Eiffel Tower to his 1993 track "Tha Shiznit." He captioned the post, "New year mood. Paris 2024 Olympics. C u this summer Official." He also tagged NBC in the post.

Snoop Dogg has signed on to be a part of Peacock's primetime coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. According to USA Today, Snoop will "explore iconic Parisian landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and get a chance to talk with all the Olympics athletes."

Snoop Dogg Commentates 2021 Olympics With Kevin Hart

This won't be Snoop Dogg's first time teaming up with Peacock for Olympic coverage. Back in 2021, Snoop Dogg and comedian Kevin Hart gave commentary about the 2021 Olympics on a show called Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg. The show went viral thanks to Snoop Dogg's high-minded reactions and off-the-cuff comments.

See Snoop Dogg's post celebrating his addition to NBC's coverage staff for the 2024 Paris Olympics below.

Watch Snoop Dogg's Announcement About Covering the 2024 Paris Olympics