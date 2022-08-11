The Game’s New Album Drillmatic Has 31 Songs, 32 Features

After a few pump fakes, The Game is finally set to release his new album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind on Friday (Aug, 12). The final full track listing—with features included—dropped on Thursday (Aug. 11), and it reveals The Game got assists from half of the rap music industry, with 32 guest appearances on the 31-track LP.

The Compton, Calif. rapper's latest project features a who's who of some of rap's biggest names including Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Game also locked in with veterans (Ice-T, Pusha-T, Cam'Ron, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Twista) as well as rising stars (Blxst, Roddy Ricch, Fivio Foreign). The tracklist looks more like a compilation album than a solo project.

The album was originally slated to drop on June 17 and was then pushed back to July 1. Earlier this month, Game said much of the delay was due to sample clearance issues and revealed Jay-Z cleared seven samples for the forthcoming project.

“The energy feels like I just signed my deal,” he wrote in since-deleted Instagram post. “You’ve never heard me rap like this, I promise you.”

Game has already raised eyebrows with the song title "The Black Slim Shady," after his manager Wack 100 teased that Chuck had a Eminem diss song in the chamber back in April.

See The Game's Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind Tracklist Below

1. "One Time" featuring Ice-T

2. "Eazy" featuring Kanye West

3. "Burnin' Checks" featuring Fivio Foreign

4. "Voodoo" featuring BOA QG

5. "Home Invasion"

6. "O.P.P." featuring. YoungBoy Never Broke Again

7. "Outside" featuring YG

8. "La La Land"

9. "Change the Game" featuring Ty Dolla $ign

10. "How Far I Come" featuring Roddy Ricch

11. "Heart Vs. Mind"

12. "No Smoke at the Polo Lounge" featuring Jeremih

13. "No Man Falls" featuring 2 Chainz & Pusha T

14. "Chrome Slugs & Harmony" featuring G Herbo and Lil Wayne

15. "Start From Scratch II"

16. "What We Not Gon' Do"

17. "Fortunate" featuring Chiller, Dreezy and Kanye West

18. "Rubi's Rose" featuring Jeremih and Twista

19. "Drake with the Braids"

20. "Nikki Beach" featuring French Montana and Tory Lanez

21. "Talk to Me Nice" featuring Blxst, Meek Mill & Moneybagg Yo

22. "Money Cash Clothes" featuring A$AP Rocky

23. "K.I.L.L.A.S." featuring Cam'Ron

24. "The Black Slim Shady"

25. "Stupid" featuring Big Sean

26. ".38 Special" featuring Blueface

27. "Twisted"

28. "World Tours" featuring Nipsey Hussle

29. "Save the Best for Last" featuring Rick Ross

30. "A Father's Prayer"

31. "Universal Love" featuring Cassie, Chlöe Bailey and Chris Brown