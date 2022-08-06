YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive

YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test.

According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.

Initially, the Louisiana rapper allegedly had multiple excuses for why he couldn’t take a drug test, including not renewing his driver’s license and not having a ride. On July 26, the day he was scheduled for a drug screening, YB called his probation officer and said his driver was in an automobile accident and had an expired driver’s license.

However, NBA YoungBoy managed to get an Uber and made it down to the office for testing where he was caught allegedly faking his urine sample with a device.

"During the screen, the observing officer noticed a device was being used to allow the urine into the testing cup," said Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana. "When questioned, the defendant pulled up his pants quickly. The defendant denied using a device and would not comply with the officers attempts to view the device. The defendant was informed that the test would be negated, and a second sample would be required."

"After the request, the defendant was allowed to get water," he continued. "The defendant was instructed to remain in the lobby and not leave for any reason; however, the defendant left the office without permission prior to providing a second sample."

On the following day, July 27, YB took a drug test and his urine sample returned positive for THC. The embattled rapper also admitted that he had been vaping.

Additionally, NBA YoungBoy allegedly violated his probation by going to a recording studio while in California without getting permission from his probation officer, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

All of this stems from NBA YoungBoy’s lawyers requesting that the rapper get released from house arrest after he was acquitted of felony gun possession in Los Angeles last month. The Last Slimeto creator is currently on house arrest in Utah while he fights his pending gun case in Baton Rouge, La.

However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana wants the judge to impose even more harsher restrictions on YB's house arrest, including an increase in drug testing frequency and drug treatment. They also want him to appear in a Louisiana courtroom and be admonished for his violations of the terms of his pretrial release.

XXL has reached out to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's attorney and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana for comment.