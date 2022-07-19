Amber Rose Maintains She Put Nicki Minaj on Kanye West’s ‘Monster’

Nicki Minaj's verse on Kanye West's 2010 song "Monster" is often lauded as one of her best 16s. Ye's former girlfriend Amber Rose, is doubling down on her claim that the magical moment may not have happened if not for her intervention.

On Tuesday (July 19), Amber Rose was a guest on Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay's Higher Learning podcast promoting her new rap single "GYHO." During the sit-down, Amber spoke about her ear for talent.

"I have a good ear. I've A&R'd a bunch of amazing projects," she told the hosts around the 54:40-mark of the interview.

When asked some specific names she added, "All my boyfriends. All of them," which include Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa and 21 Savage.

She later confirmed her insistence is the reason Nicki Minaj ended up on "Monster."

"I put Nicki on 'Monster.' [Kanye] didn't know who Nicki was back then," Rose continued. "I had Nicki pull up to the studio and I put her on 'Monster.' ... She was still coming up. And I saw her in the studio and I said, 'Oh my fucking God, this bitch is talented as hell.' And then I went back to Kanye and was like, 'You need to get this girl Nicki on 'Monster.'' He was like, 'Who? What? No.'"

Kanye was hesitant at first. But he decided to meet Nicki and let her hear the song. Nicki reportedly came back to the studio the following day with her verse. While Rose has made this claim previously, she now confirms Kanye thought about removing the verse, "'cause it was too good."

"He told me that the same day," Rose continued. "He was like, 'How the fuck did you bring in a bitch that killed me on my own song?'"

Nicki's former boyfriend Safaree confirmed the news, writing, "No Cap," in the comment section of an Instagram blog about Rose's claim.

Back in 2017, Nicki Minaj said she had to convince Kanye to keep the song on the album.

"7 year anniversary of #Monster Kanye called me to tell me Jay put a verse on this song & that he was still deciding if he would put it on his album," Nicki began in the caption for a celebratory Instagram post. "Haha. It was like an hour long call where I tried to convince him to let the song stay on his album. He felt this verse would end up being the talk of the album. I said: YOU’RE KANYE WEST!!!!."

Amber Rose and Kanye West dated from 2008 to 2010, the year he released his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album, where "Monster" resides.

