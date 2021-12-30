Safaree Is Bothered by Kanye West’s Latest Fashion Choices

Kanye West is, arguably, a fashion icon, but fellow rapper Safaree has some concern about his new style.

On Thursday (Dec. 30), Safaree jumped on Twitter and offered his thoughts on Yeezy’s latest fashion choices. “I’ve always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he’s been dressing these last 2 years. He use to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me,” he tweeted, adding cry-laughing emojis.

The Love & Hip Hop reality star might be referring to Ye’s latest style of hoodies, gloves and knee-high boots he’s been rocking lately. We also didn’t forget the Chicago rapper wearing those weird facial masks back in October either. And of course, there was his bizarre haircut.

However, R&B singer-songwriter Tank jumped in the comment section of an Instagram post about Safaree’s remarks on Ye’s fashion choices. It appears the "I Deserve" singer felt that Safaree shouldn’t be commenting on Kanye’s style since he’s never launched a clothing line or secured a clothing deal.

"Says the guy with no clothing line, no clothing endorsements, and absolutely no fashion sense," Tank wrote in the comments, adding two cry-laughing emojis.

Safaree didn’t hesitate to clap back at the veteran crooner. He wrote, "@therealtank hey I use to be a fan of you... now you suck," with three weary-face emojis to emphasize his retort.

Love it or hate it, Kanye West has always been a trend setter when it comes to fashion.

Check out some of Kanye West’s fashion choices in 2021 below.