2010-era Kanye West was in his bag.

That year, he released what some consider his best album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which features among many fan favorites, the posse cut, "Monster," with Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj and Bon Iver. While not the huge hit for 'Ye—it peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100—"Monster" is lauded for its star power whom all came through on each verse. Most notably, Nicki Minaj who many claim bodied everyone else on the track. Curiously, Kanye had to be convinced to keep the song on the album or there is a chance we never got to hear this beast unleashed.

Check out the lyrics to Kanye West's "Monster" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj and Bon Iver below.

INTRO: Justin Vernon

I shoot the lights out

Hide 'til it's bright out

Oh, just another lonely night

Are you willing to sacrifice your life?

VERSE ONE: Rick Ross

Bitch, I'm a monster, no-good bloodsucker

Fat muthafucker, now look who's in trouble

As you run through my jungles, all you hear is rumbles

Kanye West samples, here's one for example

CHORUS: Kanye West

Gossip, gossip, nigga, just stop it

Everybody know I'm a muthafuckin' monster

I'ma need to see your fuckin' hands at the concert

I'ma need to see your fuckin' hands at the concert

Profit, profit, nigga, I got it

Everybody know I'm a muthafuckin'' monster

I'ma need to see your fuckin' hands at the concert

I'ma need to see your fuckin' hands

VERSE TWO: Kanye West

Uh, the best living or dead hands down, huh

Less talk, more head right now, huh

And my eyes more red than the devil is

And I'm 'bout to take it to another level, bitch

Matter who you go and get, ain't nobody cold as this

Do the rap and the track, triple-double, no assists

And my only focus is stayin' on some bogus shit

Arguin' with my older bitch, actin' like I owe her shit

I heard the beat, the same raps that gave the track pain

Bought the chain that always give me back pain

Fucking up my money so, yeah, I had to act sane

Chi nigga, but these hoes love my accent

Chick came up to me and said, "This the number to dial

If you wanna make your number one your number two now"

Mix that Goose and Malibu, I call it "Malibooyah"

Goddamn, Yeezy always hit 'em with a new style

Know that muthafucker, well, what you gon' do now?

Whatever I wanna do, gosh, it's cool now

Know I'm gonna do, ah, it's the new now

Think you muthafuckers really really need to cool out

'Cause you'll never get on top of this

So, mami, best advice is just to get on top of this

Have you ever had sex with a pharaoh?

Ah, put the pussy in a sarcophagus

Now she claiming that I bruised her esophagus

Head of the class and she just won a swallowship

I'm livin' in the future so the present is my past

My presence is a present, kiss my ass

CHORUS: Kanye West & Jay-Z

Gossip, gossip, nigga, just stop it

Everybody know I'm a muthafuckin' monster

I'ma need to see your fuckin' hands at the concert

I'ma need to see your fuckin' hands at the concert (Yeah)

Profit, profit, nigga, I got it

Everybody know I'm a muthafuckin' monster

I'ma need to see your fuckin' hands at the concert

I'ma need to see your fuckin' hands

VERSE THREE: Jay-Z

Sasquatch, Godzilla, King Kong, Loch Ness

Goblin, ghoul, a zombie with no conscience

Question, what do these things all have in common?

Everybody knows I'm a motherfuckin' monster

Conquer, stomp ya, stop your silly nonsense

Nonsense, none of you niggas know where the swamp is

None of you niggas have seen the carnage that I've seen

I still hear fiends scream in my dreams

Murder, murder in black convertibles, I

Kill a block, I murder the avenues, I

Rape and pillage your village, women and children

Everybody want to know what my Achilles heel is

Love, I don't get enough of it

All I get is these vampires and bloodsuckers

All I see is these niggas I made millionaires

Millin' about, spillin' they feelings in the air

All I see is these fake fucks with no fangs

Tryna draw blood from my ice-cold veins

I smell a massacre

Seems to be the only way to back you bastards up

CHORUS: Kanye West

Gossip, gossip, nigga, just stop it

Everybody know I'm a muthafuckin' monster

I'ma need to see your fuckin' hands at the concert

I'ma need to see your fuckin' hands at the concert

Profit, profit, nigga, I got it

Everybody know I'm a muthafuckin' monster

I'ma need to see your fuckin' hands at the concert

I'ma need to see your fuckin' hands

VERSE FOUR: Nicki Minaj

Pull up in the monster, automobile gangsta

With a bad bitch that came from Sri Lanka

Yeah, I'm in that Tonka, color of Willy Wonka

You could be the king, but watch the queen conquer

Okay, first things first, I'll eat your brains

Then I'ma start rocking gold teeth and fangs

'Cause that's what a muthafuckin' monster do

Hair dresser from Milan, that's the monster 'do

Monster Giuseppe heel, that's the monster shoe

Young Money is the roster and a monster crew

And I'm all up, all up, all up in the bank with the funny face

And if I'm fake, I ain't notice 'cause my money ain't

So let me get this straight, wait, I'm the rookie?

But my features and my shows 10 times your pay?

50K for a verse, no album out

Yeah, my money's so tall that my Barbies got to climb it

Hotter than a Middle Eastern climate, violent

Tony Matterhorn, dutty wine it, wine it

Nicki on them titties when I sign it

That's how these niggas so one-track-minded

But really, really I don't give an F-U-C-K

"Forget Barbie, fuck Nicki, sh-she's fake"

"She on a diet," but my pockets eatin' cheesecake

And I'll say, bride of Chucky, it's child's play

Just killed another career, it's a mild day

Besides, Ye, they can't stand besides me

I think me, you, and Am' should ménage Friday

Pink wig, thick ass, give 'em whiplash

I think big, get cash, make 'em blink fast

Now look at what you just saw, this is what you live for

Ah, I'm a muthafuckin' monster

OUTRO: Justin Vernon & Charlie Wilson

I, I crossed the limelight

And I'll, I'll let God decide

And I, I wouldn't last these shows

So I, I am headed home (Headed home)

I, I crossed the limelight

And I'll, I'll let God decide, 'cide (No)

And I, I wouldn't last these shows

So I, I am headed home (Head home)

I, I crossed the limelight (No, the limelight)

And I'll, I'll let God decide, 'cide

And I, I wouldn't last these shows

So I, I am headed home

