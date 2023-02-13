Chris Brown appeared to show love to Rihanna on social media following the pop star's big performance at Super Bowl LVII.

Rihanna made her highly anticipated return with a set at the NFL's big game on Sunday (Feb. 13), performing a 13-minute medley of some of her biggest tracks including hits like "Work, "Rude Boy," "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up" "Run This Town," Umbrella" and more, partially while perched atop a small glass stage many feet above the field. Many people were wowed by the set including RiRi's ex Chris Brown who appeared to shout the Barbadian singer out on Instagram following the show.

"Go girl," Chris Brown posted on his Instagram Story along with a heart and a praying hands emojis.

This isn't the first time Chris Brown has shouted out Rihanna in the years since their relationship ended when he assaulted her during an argument in 2009, which she revealed she's forgiven him for in 2020. Last May, Chris congratulated Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on the birth of their child. Back in 2019, he called her a queen and asked her to drop new music in the comment section of an Instagram promo for her new Savage x Fenty collection.

Chris Brown congratulates Rihanna. chrisbrownofficial/Instagram loading...

Everyone wasn't a fan of the show. Former POTUS Donald Trump slammed the mini concert on social network Truth Social.

"EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history," he wrote. "This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her 'Stylist!'"

What made Rihanna's Super Bowl set all the more impressive was the fact that she did it while pregnant. During the singer's performance, speculation quickly spread online that she was pregnant as a prominent baby bump was visible under her jacket. Following the show, her reps confirmed she is with child, presumably her and A$AP Rocky's second.

Check Out Rihanna's Entire Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Performance Below