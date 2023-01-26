Chris Brown Owes $4 Million in Unpaid Taxes – Report

Chris Brown reportedly owes the IRS over $4 million in unpaid state and federal taxes.

On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Distractify first reported Chris Brown is facing a hefty tax bill. According to documents obtained by the site, CB was hit with a federal tax lien for $2,245,561.50 last month. Additionally, the government reportedly added another $1,059,967.78 on top of that. The state of California is reportedly seeking a cut as well, filing a state tax lien for $739,067.48. In total, the "Under the Influence" crooner is behind $4,044,596.76. If the debts go unpaid, the government could move in to take Brown's Tarzana, Calif. home and assets including his businesses.

News of the tax issue came a day before Chris Brown went viral after he shared video of the building that houses his clothing collection, which looks more like a fully-stocked department store.

XXL has reached out to Chris Brown's team for comment on his tax issue.

It is not very uncommon for rappers to run into tax problems. Last November, Kanye West claimed two of his bank accounts were frozen after the IRS said he owed $50 million in taxes. Last summer, Nicki Minaj had to shoot down rumors that she owed $173 million in back taxes. In 2021, it was reported Lil Pump owed $1.6 million in unpaid taxes.

In 2017, DMX was hit with tax evasion charges after owing the IRS $1.7 million. The late rapper ended up being sentenced to a year in prison for the charges. In 2014, Flo Rida cleared a nearly $1.2 million tax debt. Mystikal has faced tax issues on multiple occasions, with one leading to his arrest.