Kelly Rowland Doubles Down on Chris Brown Support, Says He Deserves Grace and Forgiveness

Kelly Rowland is doubling down on her support of Chris Brown.

TMZ caught up with Rowland in West Hollywood, Calif. on Monday (Nov. 21), where she was asked to comment on the viral moment she created when she checked the crowd at the 2022 American Music Awards for giving a negative response to Breezy winning an award.

"I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it," the singer told the celebrity news site's photog. "And before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get. For even our own things that we have. I just think it's important to remember to be human. We are humans."

When asked if it is time for Chris Brown to be forgiven for his past transgressions, most notably assaulting Rihanna in 2009, Rowland agreed.

"We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing, anything that we're thinking," she added. "We all come up short in some sort of way. And grace is real. We are humans. And everybody deserves grace, period."

The Destiny's Child singer's comments come after she checked some members of the crowd at the 2022 American Music Awards for giving a negative reaction to her announcement that Breezy won Favorite Male R&B Artist on Sunday (Nov. 20).

"Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I'm accepting this award on his behalf," she said, as she began her statement.

"Excuse me, chill out," Rowland told the crowd, who appeared to respond poorly. "But I wanna tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I wanna tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I'll take this award, bring it to you. I love you, congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category."

Chris Brown was slated to perform a Michael Jackson tribute at the AMAs. However, the segment was canceled at the last minute.

See Kelly Rowland Speaking on Supporting and Forgiving Chris Brown Below