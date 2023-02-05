Chris Brown Asks ‘Who the F*!k Is Robert Glasper’ After Losing to Robert for Best R&B Album at 2023 Grammy Awards

Chris Brown shared his disappointment that he lost to Robert Glasper in the Best R&B Album category at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight by questioning who Glasper is in a series of Instagram posts.

On Sunday (Feb. 5), Chris Brown found out that Robert Glasper's Black Radio III album was awarded the Best R&B Album honor at the pre-Grammys ceremony and didn't hold back his thoughts on Glasper beating his own album, Breezy (Deluxe), in the category. Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Lucky Daye's Candydrip and PJ Morton's Watch The Sun were also nominated in the category.

CB went on his Instagram Story to ask, "BRO WHO THE FUCK IS THIS?" and "YALL PLAYING WHO DA FUCK IS THIS?" with plenty of laughing emojis and a screenshot of Robert's win.

He continued with a few more posts, once again asking, "WHO THE FUCK IS ROBERT GLASPER." "IMA KEEP KICKING YALL ASS! RESPECTFULLY."

It didn't stop there. Chris Brown made a few jokes about becoming a harmonica player as a new career move. "I Gotta get my skills up.. ima start playing the harmonica," the singer added. He added a photo of himself Photoshopped with a harmonica in his hand. "New Level Unlocked!" he wrote. "Harmonica Brezzy."

Chris has since-deleted his Instagram posts taking aim at Robert Glasper.

Glasper has five Grammy wins and 12 nominations. The producer and pianist's Black Radio III album features Ty Dolla $ign, Common, Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T. and more. The project includes a blend of hip-hop, R&B and jazz and includes standout tracks like "Shine" featuring D Smoke and Tiffany Gouché, and "Black Superhero" with Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T. and BJ The Chicago Kid.

Brown's Breezy album locked in a No. 4 position on the Billboard 200 chart last year. "Call Me Every Day" featuring Wizkid and "Psychic" with Jack Harlow are some of the more popular tracks from Breezy. In addition to gaining high chart position, the project was streamed more than Glasper's, which is likely why Brown was upset. As far as Grammys go, he has won one and has earned 21 nominations throughout his career.

See Chris Brown's Deleted Instagram Posts Aimed at Robert Glasper Below

