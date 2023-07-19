Lil Yachty Claims He Spent $100,000 on Taking a Date to Disney World, Regrets It

Lil Yachty claims he spent $100,000 taking a woman on a date to Disney World and regrets the splurge.

Lil Yachty Tells Story of $100,000 Walt Disney World Date

On July 12, Lil Yachty sat down with popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat for the second episode of Boat's new podcast A Safe Place. During the hour-long discussion, Yachty spoke on streamer beef, AMP house and tricking. The latter subject involved the Let's Start Here rhymer claiming he once spent $100,000 taking a date to Disney World in Florida.

"The overall of that trip wasn’t tricking, wasn’t for her, but it was to go big. And I kinda went a little insane," Lil Yachty revealed at the 29-minute mark of the interview below. "That thing specifically is I spent 100 grand to go to Disney World, take someone to Disney."

Lil Yachty Regrets $100,000 Disney Date Decision

Lil Yachty went on to say he would like to take back that decision.

"I regret it because we weren’t dating and it just didn’t go nowhere," the "Oprah's Bank Account" rapper added. "But it was fire because it was my experience, too. It was crazy. But it was insane."

See the interview where Lil Yachty admits he spent six figures on a Disney World date below.

Watch Lil Yachty Revealing He Spent $100,000 on Taking a Date to Disney World Below