DJ Drama Admits He Spent Six Figures a Year on Opioid Addiction

DJ Drama is opening up about beating a drug addiction where he was spending six-figures a year on opioids.

DJ Drama Talks Overcoming Drug Addiction

On Sept. 12, DJ Drama was a guest on the Broken Record Podcast. During the sit-down, which can be listened to below, Mr. Thanksgiving talked about beating an expensive pill-popping habit. Drama revealed he first checked into rehab when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. However, he relapsed toward the end of the year. After nearly overdosing in Atlanta, he later convinced himself it was time to get clean.

"I used to tell [my therapist] Amy all the time, my biggest fear is ending up like Michael Jackson or Prince," Drama said at the 37-mintue mark of the interview. "Opioids is such a dangerous drug, because there's no end in site. If it can take the lives of Michael Jackson or Prince, who the fuck am I? That was always my fear, death."

Drama would go on to detox before going on tour with Wiz Khalifa and Logic in 2022.

"I know how easy it is for it to become a problem," Drama said. "It's scary. The scariest part and the most dangerous part is that it was a five-to-six thousand dollars a month habit I had. I was spending close to six figures a year on opioids," he added. "I was in a position where I could afford the type of habit of doing that. The average person can't do that. The next step after opioids or not being able to afford consistent Percocets is heroin."

Lil Uzi Vert's Sobriety

It appears DJ Drama was going through his issues with addiction at the same time as his Generation Now artist Lil Uzi Vert who has also been open about becoming clean. Drama is empathetic.

"I'm super proud of him and I'm sure that for him, being able to approach the music from that aspect was eye-opening and something different, something that a mature Uzi, who's at a different stage in his life and his career, is able to accomplish," Drama told XXL earlier this year about Uzi's journey to kick his habit.

Hear DJ Drama open up about spending six figures a year on his opioid addiction below.

Listen to DJ Drama's Entire Interview on the Broken Record Podcast