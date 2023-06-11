DJ Drama Allegedly Targeted in Toronto Robbery, Robbers Hold Stolen Jewelry While Giving Shout-Out to Drake – Report

DJ Drama was allegedly targeted in Toronto and robbed of his jewelry.

DJ Drama Reportedly Robbed in Toronto

On Sunday (June 11), Toronto rapper Top5 posted a video on his Instagram page of three men showing off iced-out chains and a watch that reportedly belongs to DJ Drama. In the clip, which you can watch below, the masked robbers are holding up the expensive accessories and shout out Drake in the process.

"That's what you f**king get for not checking in. Shout out boy Drizzy, eh. Triple Gs, you know how we rock," one of the masked men yells to the camera. In the caption, it reads: "For all you that don’t post my music, and don’t play my music 2023 your chains are getting snatched.. @djdrama come get ur chain back lil boy."

Reports have surfaced that DJ Drama was allegedly robbed of his jewelry during his event at Century nightclub in Toronto on Saturday (June 10). The famed mixtape DJ/producer was reportedly left bloodied. No actual footage of the alleged robbery has surfaced online.

XXL has reached out to DJ Drama for comment.

DJ Drama and Drake Have Settled Their Beef

The masked robbers were probably unaware that DJ Drama and Drake had long since settled their beef years ago. Their feud began in 2015 when rumors circulated that Drama had told Meek Mill that Drizzy had used a ghostwriter to write his verse on the Philadelphia rapper's single "R.I.C.O." This sparked the infamous Drake and Meek Mill feud, which lasted for three years. In 2018, the two superstar rappers officially ended their beef with their collaborative track "Going Bad."

As for Drake and DJ Drama, they reportedly resolved their differences years before Jack Harlow, an artist on DJ Drama's Generation Now label, enlisted 6 God to duet with him on "Churchill Downs" in May of 2022. When fans kept bothering Drama about his feud with Drake, he set the record straight. "We gotta stop this narrative lol. Me & Drake been put that to rest," he tweeted. "Grown men s###, and beyond that Jack & Drake cultivated they own relationship. Now erybody go stream that ‘Churchill Downs’!"

