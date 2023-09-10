Here Are All the Rappers Who Performed at Kamala Harris’ Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Event

Vice President Kamala Harris had a house party over the weekend featuring performances from hip-hop's pioneering rap stars.

On Saturday (Sept. 9), Vice President Kamala Harris, in collaboration with the Recording Academy and the Black Music Collective, hosted a 50th-anniversary celebration of hip-hop at the vice presidential abode in Washington, D.C. Harris delivered a speech honoring hip-hop and the genre's influence on popular culture.

"Hip-hop culture is American culture," she told the crowd who cheered her on during her address.

According to the Associated Press, Harris also cited Public Enemy frontman Chuck D's spot-on description of rap as "Black America’s CNN."

"It has always channeled the voices of the people. It tells the stories that don’t make the news," she said.

Among the rappers who rocked the mic at the event included Common, Jeezy, Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Too Short, Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick, MC Lyte and Washington, D.C's own Wale.

As hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary, it's great to see the Vice President pay tribute to a genre and culture that has produced countless talented rappers, producers, creatives and executives who have helped shape hip-hop into what it is today. Hip-hop is a worldwide phenomenon and its influence can be seen in music, fashion, film, art and even politics.

So here's a list of the rappers who rocked the mic at Kamala Harris' Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary event. At the bottom of the post, watch videos from some of the rappers who performed at Kamala Harris' house party. Enjoy!