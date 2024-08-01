Lil Yachty Admits He Leaked “Super Soak” Featuring Drake to Kai Cenat to Post After Being Unable to Clear It

button href="https://shop.xxlmag.com/" title="Cop Your XXL Merch Now" align="center" target="_blank"]

Lil Yachty says he intentionally leaked his "Super Soak" song with Drake to Kai Cenat after Yachty couldn't clear it.

On Wednesday (July 31), Lil Yachty sat for an interview with the Flagrant podcast and spoke about an array of topics including the much-talked-about unreleased "Super Soak" track with Drake. Kai Cenat had played the song on one of his recent streams, and the internet was buzzing with excitement about hearing the final version. However, Yachty told Andrew Schulz and company on the podcast that "Super Soak" won't be coming out because the popular influencer Mr. HotSpot wouldn't clear a sample.

"I sent a song to Kai to leak," Yachty explains around the 56-minute mark. "We couldn't get the sample cleared so I just let Kai play it."

Schulz then asked if the song was ever coming out.

"No, but it's everywhere," Yachty said, before adding that the sample came from Mr. HotSpot. Lil Boat then shared why HotSpot chose not to give him clearance. "He went down like a Christian path...it was crazy, everyone was like, 'Are you serious?'" Yachty explained.

Kai debuted the track during a stream in July, with Drake's verse partially rumored to be a sneak diss aimed at Soulja Boy. The track features a prominent adlib of Mr. HotSpot's "Goodness Gracious," with Drake rapping, "Say you're coming home and giving me that 'Goodness Gracious.'"

Soulja Boy Warns Drake After "Super Soaker" Track

Soulja Boy, of course, got wind of Drake's bars and hit up Instagram Live to address them on July 25. During his stream, Draco was quick to warn the 6 God to tread lightly, and said he hoped the bars potentially aimed at him were shout-outs.

"Drake, you better keep that sh*t light, my boy," Soulja Boy said in the video below. "This your first and only warning, my boy. I'm telling you some gangster sh*t. If you doing a shout-out, cool. If you any form, shape or way trying to disrespect me or sneak diss, I'm on yo' a*s, boy. I'm just telling you this not gon' be the best idea for you, fam."

On the song, Drake raps, "I'm watchin' the moves, playin' it close," Drizzy raps. "S.O.D., super soak/She was a h*e but I ain't gon' judge ’cause that was way before."

With no release date in sight, it's likely Soulja will never know whether the bars were meant as praise or not.

Watch Lil Yachty speak on the leak of "Super Soak" below.

