Lil Yachty Wishes He Never Spoke on Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Rap Beef

Lil Yachty says in a recent interview that he wishes he never spoke on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's rap beef.

On Wednesday (July 31), a new episode of comedian Andrew Schulz's Flagrant podcast was uploaded to YouTube. In the video, which can be seen below, hosts Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh have a sit-down with Lil Yachty. Throughout the discussion, they touch on various topics like the rapper's memories with XXXTentacion, his experience with fatherhood, his aspirations to star in movies and much more. About halfway through the extensive conversation, the focus shifts to the rapper's comments about Drake and Kendrick Lamar's lyrical beef.

After Schulz asked Lil Yachty if people are mad at Drake for allegedly dating taken women, the Concrete Boys founder gave his two cents about people's harsh opinions about the Canadian rapper. Drake and Yachty are known to be good friends.

"I think people are hating on Drake because he’s the guy," Lil Yachty says at the 51:30-mark in the video below. "All the records, all the numbers. He’s the one."

Following this, the comedian asks Lil Yachty if witnessing the beef between Drizzy and K-Dot was tough for him. In response, Yachty stated that he regretted his comments on the situation.

"I just wish I had never spoke on it," the rapper said at the 52:07-mark of the video below. "I wish I hadn’t said anything about it."

On May 16, the Atlanta rapper hopped on YouTube and uploaded a new episode of his A Safe Place Podcast, which has since been deleted. Somewhere in the discussion, he shared his opinion on the rap battle between Drizzy and K-Dot. Yachty said that although he enjoyed the lyrical duel, he felt like a lot of artists were ganging up on Drake.

"I think Drake has dealt with that sh*t since the beginning of time," Lil Yachty said in the clip of the now-deleted episode below. "He's always not truly been liked. It's unfortunate. I really wish it was only Drake and Kendrick. It kinda seemed like when Kendrick came out and was like, 'I hate this ni**a,' everyone was like finally like, 'I hate him too.' Which is kinda p***y. It was a really good battle. I think that we'll never get something like that again."

Although Boat didn't label any of the rappers a winner of the rap duel, he said Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" put a pin in it.

"I think it's over," he added. "I think it ended with 'Not Like Us.' It's a banger."

The 6 Gog and Kenny's rap battle started on March 22 after Metro Boomin and Future dropped their single "Like That" featuring K-Dot. As a result, the two rappers dissed each other across 10 tracks.

