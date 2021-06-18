Lil Yachty Shares Texts With XXXTentacion on Anniversary of His Death

XXXTentacion may be gone but he certainly hasn’t been forgotten by his friends and family.

On Friday (June 18), the third anniversary of XXX's tragic death, Lil Yachty, a close friend of X's, jumped on his Instagram page to share texts between himself and the beloved artist. The Quality Control Music artist captioned the IG post, "On my mama we ain’t do nothing but trade love. Pure positivity. You are a god my good sir @xxxtentacion."

In one thread, Lil Boat asked XXXTentacion if he wrote “Valentine,” which appears on 21XXX, X's collaborative album with 21 Savage.

“Lol you like valentine? And yeah I wrote it," X responded to the message on July 10, 2017. It's unclear when Lil Yachty sent his initial text asking about "Valentine" as it cuts off in the rapper's IG post.

Yachty then replied, “Fucking love it.” X typed back, “Thank you fam.”

Two days later, on July 12, 2017, X wrote to Boat, “You okay family?," to which Yachty replied, “Yeah bro.”

The Atlanta rapper also told X that he's an avid listener of "Valentine" and doesn't want to do "this" anymore. It's uncertain what Yachty is referring to, but XXXTentacion tells his fellow rhymer to "stop lying" with several angry emojis.

Elsewhere in the text thread, XXXTentacion told Yachty that he loves his 2017 song “X-Men.” The ? artist then added that he will hop on the remix for the song and promised to do a new track with the "One Night" rapper as well.

The thread ended with both rappers showing love and support for one another.

“I love u nigga...u a good nigga,” typed X. Yachty messaged back, “I love u bro it’s gang gang.”

Yachty also remembered X on his Twitter account today. "All the love to u X," he tweeted, along with a black-colored heart emoji.

Yachty is among several rappers who have paid tribute to XXXtentacion in the past few years. In fact, some artists have gotten tattoos inspired by the late rhymer. For example, Denzel Curry had "Wing Ridden Angel" tatted on his right forearm, similar to a tattoo that X had on his right arm, which is inspired by one of the Florida's rapper's songs.

Rest well, XXXTentacion.

