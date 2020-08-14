People Think Lil Durk Dissed 6ix9ine on New Drake Song

Drake and Lil Durk shook the room last night when they dropped their new record "Laugh Now Cry Later." After listening to the song, now fans think Durk's verse contains a sneak diss at another rapper.

Around midnight on Friday (Aug. 14), Drizzy and Durkio delivered their surprise collab and social media users think the Chicago rapper is taking a jab at 6ix9ine. "I'm in the trenches, relax/Can you not play that lil' boy in the club? ’Cause we do not listen to rats," Durk raps on the track.

One person tweeted about the verse, "Lil Durk dissing 6ix9ine on Drake song.........oh boy."

Another said, "'Don't play that when we in the club...We do not listen to rats'. That's Lil Durk on Drake new single throwing shots at 6ix9ine. I love to see this!!!!!. Fvck 69."

A third person tweeted, "Drake & lil durk taking shots at 6ix9ine in 'laugh now cry later' too funny."

Durk's alleged diss against Tekashi doesn't necessarily come as a surprise because back in June, 6ix9ine made comments on Instagram Live about the Only The Family artist. Shortly after going No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his record "Trollz" featuring Nicki Minaj, the Brooklyn rapper named several of his peers who have yet to accomplish that feat. Durk was among the bunch that Tekashi named.

"The little boys, you know, the little guys in the game," he said at the time. "Lil Durk, pretty local. You never went No. 1, sir. G Herbo, I don't think you entered the top 100. I could be wrong, but I don't know."

On another note, some people are also suggesting that Drake threw a diss as well. A number of tweets are claiming that the Toronto rapper dropped a couple of subliminal disses at Kanye West while others think he was talking about Pusha-T.

"Tired of beefin' you bums, you can't even pay me enough to react," the 6 God raps on one line. Two bars later, he says, "Please don't play that nigga songs in this party, I can't even listen to that."

While neither rapper has confirmed who they're taking aim at on the song, the record is buzzing and a pretty hot topic of conversation on social media.

See more reactions from fans thinking Lil Durk dissed 6ix9ine on "Laugh Now Cry Later" below.