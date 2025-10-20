Logic Reveals He Made $1 Million in Blu-Ray Pre-Sales for His New Movie

Logic reveals he made $1 million in pre-sales for Blu-rays for his upcoming film Paradise Records.

On Oct. 17, the Maryland rapper shared a post on Instagram, giving fans an update on the success of his independent film, which was released in June.

"The people have purchased over $1 million in Blu-ray pre-sales for my debut movie and not a single major outlet is shedding light on it," he captioned the movie poster for the film. "The film industry/system is broken, and the cure, which was obvious to me, lies in direct-to-consumer, creator-to-fan connection."

He added: "We are taking over. We will tell our stories. And the people clearly want to hear them. After spending millions of my own dollars and betting everything I had just to tell the story Hollywood wouldn’t let me, I did it. And thank God, it’s working. We’re projected to hit $10 million minimum, which will not go into our pockets but continue to fund independent filmmakers."

Logic's Paradise Records Blu-ray bundle comes with five unreleased albums, including the film's soundtrack. Each person who purchases the Blu-ray also has a chance to win one of 10 golden tickets, with each winner and a guest getting flown out to spend a day with Logic in Portland.

Paraside Records stars Logic in his directorial debut as a record store owner who is trying to save his beloved shop from being closed down due to past-due rent. The film also co-stars Tramayne Hudson, Ron Perlman and others, and features a cameo from Juicy J.

Watch the Video of Logic Talking About the Success of His Paradise Records Film