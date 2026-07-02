Moneybagg Yo Flexes His Fitness Transformation in New Workout Photos

Moneybagg Yo is not playing in the gym, and he's making sure to remind everyone with his latest post.

On Wednesday (July 1), the rapper hit Instagram with a carousel of photos and a video showing off the fruits of his labor–a stark contrast from his stocky build when he got in the game.

“IAN GONE NEVER STOP,” he wrote with the post.

Bagg has been on a fitness journey for a few years now, telling Men’s Health in a 2023 interview that a big part of his motivation comes from just browsing on social media.

"I get jealous because I’ll be on Instagram scrolling and see people working out," he said at the time. "Their physique and body be coming right. I’ll be like, 'I want to get like that.' And it just motivates me to get in the gym and stay in the gym."

In the same interview, he shared that he tries to work out three to four times a week, mixing strength training with cardio sessions–particularly inside the sauna–which he's clearly still practicing today.

His fitness journey has also required changes outside the gym. Bagg has been candid about adjusting his diet after years of touring made it easy to rely on quick junk food. Instead, he's shifted toward cleaner options in recent years, incorporating way more fruits and protein shakes as well lean proteins like chicken breast.

Check out Moneybagg Yo's latest fitness update below.

See Moneybagg Yo's Gains

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