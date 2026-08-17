NBA Ben10 Defends Allstar JR for Just Taking Care of Business in Shooting That Left Ben Paralyzed

NBA Ben10 has no ill will toward Allstar JR for firing the shots that left him paralyzed, as Ben feels JR didn't actually do anything wrong.

Speaking out in an undated video that went viral last Saturday (Aug. 15), Ben acknowledged that the situation didn't go well but that JR himself was just doing what he had to do.

"The whole thing went wrong but [...] he ain't do sh*t wrong but take care of business," he says in the clip.

The Never Broke Again affiliate was shot at a restaurant in Houston on April 8, following an attempted robbery on JR, who was also in attendance. JR was able to grab a gun during the incident and fire off multiple shots, hitting at least two people, including Ben.

Houston authorities later revealed that Ben10 had suffered "irreversible paralysis of the lower extremities" from a sustained spine injury, according to felony charges filed against JR in Harris County Court for aggravated assault

JR was arrested in Michigan later in April and remains in custody. He faces an aggravated assault charge in Harris County involving a traumatic brain or spine injury enhancement, as well as a federal charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Just five weeks after that shooting, WBRZ reported that NBA Ben10 was shot once again during an altercation in his hometown of Baton Rouge. He remains in a wheelchair, but in June revealed he's estimating to be back on his feet by Christmas.

Check out the video of NBA Ben10 speaking on the situation below.

Watch NBA Ben10 Say He Has No Issue With Allstar JR

See The Ultimate 2026 Festival Guide for Hip-Hop Fans