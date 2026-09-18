British Rapper Sway Dasafo Dead at 44 – Report

British rapper Derek "Sway" Dasafo has died at the age of 44.

According to a report in U.K.'s The Guardian, published on Thursday (Sept. 17), Sway Dasafo passed away at his home in Ghana, Africa. The cause of death has not been disclosed. The news of his death was announced by the MOBO Awards on the organization's Instagram account. Sway made history as the first unsigned artist to ever win the Best Hip-Hop Act honor at the 2005 MOBO Awards, beating out hip-hop heavyweights 50 Cent and The Game.

"Sway will always hold a special place in MOBO history," the statement read in part. "At a time when British rappers were still fighting to be recognised alongside their US counterparts, his win made a real statement about the talent, creativity and potential coming out of the UK."

"Sway went on to leave his mark as an artist and champion of British music, but we will always be proud that he was part of the MOBO story and of the history we shared together," it continued. "Our love and deepest condolences go out to his family, loved ones, friends and everyone who grew up with and was inspired by his music."

Born in Hornsey, North London, to Ghanaian parents, Sway developed his talents as a rapper and producer as a member of the rap collective Phynix Crew and One, before branching out as a soloist with a series of mixtapes. He had a minor hit with his breakout single, "Up Your Speed," featuring Pyrelli, in 2005. But his next single, "Little Derek," a tune inspired by the hurdles he faced as a British rapper, cracked the U.K.'s Top 40 chart in 2006. That same year, he dropped his debut studio album This Is My Demo, which garnered him critical praise.

Outside of music, Sway was also known for his mentorship. He discovered and nurtured a young, unsigned Ed Sheeran during the early stages of his career. He also mentored British artists such as Mr. Hudson, Tiggs Da Author, Riz Ahmed, Tinchy Stryder, Kaiser Chiefs and YouTuber-turned-rapper KSI.

"You believed in me when many didn't. You gave me a chance when many didn't," wrote KSI in his heartfelt tribute to Sway on IG. "Musically, people laughed me off as a joke but you saw my potential and helped me grow as an artist."

"You were one of a kind man," he concluded.

Sway Dasafo is survived by his wife Helen and his four children: Jalil, AJ, Inaya, and Imara.

Read MOBO Awards Tribute to Sway Dasafo

Read KSI's Tribute to Sway Dasafo

Watch Sway Dasafo's "Grace" Video Featuring Ben Hughes

Listen to Sway Dasafo's Song "Little Derek" Featuring Baby Blue

Listen to Ed Sheeran's Song "Nightmares" Featuring Random Impulse, Sway and Wretch 32

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