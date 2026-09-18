Fivio Foreign Calls No Sex Before Marriage the Hardest Part of His Faith Journey

Fivio Foreign has decided to save himself for marriage as part of the faith journey he recently embarked on.

On Thursday (Sept. 17), the Brooklyn rapper revealed the choice to abstain from sex has been the most difficult part of the major life change thus far.

"No sex before marriage is the hardest part of my walk with Jesus by farrrrr," he wrote in a post to X.

The life change appears to have been sparked back in December when Fivio revealed he was entering rehab.

"I feel like I'm just at a point where I wanna change," he said on social media at the time. "I wanna live and I wanna stop making a lot of dumb decisions and a lot of dumb mistakes that I been making."

Then months later in late July, he teased a pivot to gospel, which he saw through with the release of his song "Chasin" featuring The Fire Choir in July.

"I said I work this/I went to church for this/I open the bible and I read the word for the nourishment," he raps on the track. "I say I pray a lot/And I pray that I meet all my purposes/And I pray that he keeping me flourishing/And I pray that use me for encouragement."

Last month, Fivi even got baptized, sharing a video of himself getting baptized in a pool surrounded by people in white robes while gospel music played in the background.

See Fivio Foreign's full post about saving himself for marriage below.

See Fivio Foreign's Post About Saving Himself for Marriage

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