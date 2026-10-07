Fivio Foreign Is Three Months Into His Abstinence Journey and Almost Folded

Fivio Foreign is keeping sex off the table as part of his recent faith journey, though he admits the temptation is very much still there.

The Brooklyn native appeared on Sway's Universe on Monday (Oct. 5), where he opened up about his abstinence and how the lifestyle change has helped him stay focused.

"I don't have sex at all," he affirmed to Sway. "I don't know. It's just something I feel like I need to do. I didn't plan on doing it. I ain't plan on doing this. It's just something that was on my heart and I just stopped doing it. I don't know."

He continued: "I think what it does for me is just [helps with] distractions with girls. I'm just trying to see. I just started doing it three, four months ago. So I don't really got all the answers. I'm just trying. I almost slipped up last night."

A few weeks back, Fivi revealed he was remaining abstinent until marriage when he admitted it has been the most difficult part of the major life change thus far.

"No sex before marriage is the hardest part of my walk with Jesus by farrrrr," he wrote in a post to X.

The rapper seemingly decided to embark on a faith journey in December when he revealed he was entering rehab.

"I feel like I'm just at a point where I wanna change," he said on social media at the time. "I wanna live and I wanna stop making a lot of dumb decisions and a lot of dumb mistakes that I been making."

Then months later in late July, he teased a pivot to gospel, which he saw through with the release of his song "Chasin" featuring The Fire Choir in July. The following month, he shared a video of himself getting baptized in a pool.

Check out the clip of Fivio discussing his abstinence below.

Watch Fivio Foreign Discuss His Abstinence Journey

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