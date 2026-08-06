Fivio Foreign Has Musical Rebirth With New Gospel Song

Fivio Foreign Has Musical Rebirth With New Gospel Song

Fivio Foreign/YouTube

Fivio Foreign has a musical rebirth with his new gospel song "Chasin."

The Brooklyn rapper has been teasing a non-secular return. On July 31, released a new gospel track featuring The Fire Choir,

"I said I work this/I went to church for this/I open the bible and I read the word for the nourishment," Fivio raps. "I say I pray a lot/And I pray that I meet all my purposes/And I pray that he keeping me flourishing/And I pray that use me for encouragement."

The music video for the song was filmed in a downtrodden area in Patterson, N.J.

Fivo seems to be turning over a new leaf since announcing last December that he was entering a rehab facility.

"I feel like I'm just at a point where I wanna change," he said at the time. "I wanna live and I wanna stop making a lot of dumb decisions and a lot of dumb mistakes that I been making."

He has since shared his sobriety journey with fans on social media. For the past few weeks, he has been teasing his dip into gospel.

"When I was taking drill to the next level and change’n the whole ascetic of Drill rap and new generation they told me I wouldn’t work," he tweeted in late July. "Now imma show yall how a Gangsta could do a Gosple song. Inna hood and save the trenches."

"This run is gon be Biblical," he added.

Check out the Music Video for Fivio Foreign's New Gospel Song "Chasin"

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Filed Under: Fivio Foreign
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