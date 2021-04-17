Young Thug on Relationship With Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk – ‘I’m Ready to Die by These People’

Young Thug breathed some life into a stagnant rap game with the release of his new Slime Language 2 compilation album featuring his Young Stoner Life Records artists and a star-studded cast including Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk and more. Now, Thugger is expressing his loyalty to some of his most recent collaborators.

On Friday (April 16), Thugger, along with Gunna, appeared on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily show to promote the album. During the conversation, Thug explained how his bond with some of the artists he commissioned for the LP and his friendship with others is way deeper than rap.

"I’m ready to die about Future," Thug said about his loyalty to Hendrix, with whom Thug formerly had a beef with. Future appears on "Superstar" on Slime Language 2. "I’m ready to die by Lil Baby, Durk and Uzi, Gunna. I’m ready to die by these people. You know what I’m saying? If it ever comes down to it, this shit ain’t got nothing to do with no music. They was a part of the whole situation. They was a part of the whole thing. I always... Anybody who I had encountered with... I... You know what I’m saying? I always turn them to family. We don’t look at them like rappers. We all look at each other like brothers and sisters. Bro, we really argue every day, bro."

Slime Language 2 finds Lil Baby featured on "Paid the Fine" along with YTB French, Lil Uzi Vert on "Proud of You" with Yung Kayo. Durk does not appear on the album.

Additionally, Drake, Kid Cudi and Travis Scott also show up on the album. Thug talked about the energy working with the stadium status artists. “It seemed like a show,” Thug added. “It seemed like a Lollapalooza, Coachella. It just seemed like a show. Every moment was performing. Those was more a performance. You got to show up, you know what I’m saying? Everybody’s watching there. Everybody here. Everybody in your shit. Everybody in your face, you got to show up. It just felt like that. Every moment.”

Slime Language 2 is the follow-up to the 2018 original project, which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart.

