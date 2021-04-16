Young Thug and Young Stoner Life, Conway The Machine, Yelawolf and DJ Paul and More – New Projects This Week

Fridays have several meanings and in hip-hop, it means new music. Keep scrolling to see what rappers are dropping off this week.

Nearly three years have passed since a new project arrived from Young Stoner Life Records. However, after months of teasing, the record label and collective releases Slime Language 2. Young Thug, head of the Atlanta-based label, officially dropped the cover artwork for the LP on Monday (April 12). Gearing up for the release of the 23-song album, which features Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Gunna, Lil Keed, Karlae, Strick, Yung Kayo and more, Thugger teased a visual containing footage from what appears to be the photoshoot for the cover art as well as behind-the-scenes clips of the album being created. To coincide with the release of Slime Language 2, Thug let loose his new high-energy single, "Ski," featuring his protégé Gunna. A long time coming, but well worth the wait.

Conway The Machine also releases his second offering of the year: La Maquina. Translated to English, the album title means "the machine." Known for putting grit on wax, the Griselda Records MC delivers 11 tracks with ominous production and nostalgic, New York-bred bars. "Scatter Brain," which is the first single from the album and features appearances from J.I.D. and Ludacris, is just a taste of what to expect from Conway's project. Other guests include Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn and 2 Chainz. There's also production from Don Cannon on "Scatter Brain," veteran beatsmith Alchemist on the Chainz-assisted "200 Pies," Murda Beatz and more. The Buffalo, N.Y. rhymer's latest LP follows If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed with producer Big Ghost, which dropped back in February.

Alabama rhymer Yelawolf and Memphis rap veteran DJ Paul have united once again for their new project, Slumafia. The Three 6 Mafia member first hinted at the effort's arrival on April 10. Considering Yela and Paul's collaborative history, this is the ultimate level of cohesion mixed with solid bars and Southern feels. DJ Paul has worked with Yelawolf on a number of offerings including Ghetto Cowboy and Trunk Muzik 3, both released in 2019. Back in 2013, the duo dropped their first EP together, produced solely by DJ Paul, called Black Fall.

See more new music below from the U.K.'s AJ Tracey, Kenny Mason, Caleb Brown and more.