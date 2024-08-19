Video of Doja Cat and Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Holding Hands Ignites Dating Rumors

New photos show Doja Cat hanging out with Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn, igniting rumors that the pair might be dating.

Doja Cat Seen Cuddling Up on Joseph Quinn

On Sunday (Aug. 18), the popular celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi shared a blurry photo from an anonymous source claiming Cat and Quinn were cuddling up while enjoying some music at the London venue Dingwalls. The Sun then followed up with their own pic of the duo relaxing at a pub a day earlier on Aug. 17. The pair can be seen laughing while enjoying a beverage.

Deux Moi then posted another video shared by a source from "two weeks ago" that shows Quinn and Doja walking down the street holding hands. While neither celebrity has confirmed or denied the rumors, Doja and Quinn spending quality together is noteworthy considering the rapper attempted to shoot her shot at him two years ago.

The attempt wasn't meant to be publicized, however. Back in May of 2022, Doja had DMed Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp and asked him to get her in touch with Quinn.

"Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu," she messaged Schnapp, before adding: "Wait no. does he have a gf?"

Schnapp wrote back and said, "LMAOO slide into his dms," to which Doja said: "idk his ig or twitter[.] he doesn’t have a dm to slide in."

Schnapp then sent her a link to Quinn's DM's. However, Schnapp decided to screenshot and post his conversation with Doja Cat online, which infuriated Doja.

"The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him, is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake sh*t, that’s like weasel sh*t,” she vented. Schnapp then posted a TikTok apology, saying, "Guys, everything is all good. I apologized and I still follow her and love her music. No hard feelings."

Doja Cat's Love Life Under Speculation

This isn't the first time Doja Cat's love life has been the talk of the internet. The Scarlet rapper came under fire after she was spotted kissing and hanging out with controversial comedian J. Cyrus back in June of 2023. Fans were quick to criticize Doja's choice of men, since the comic came under scrutiny numerous times throughout his career and had previously apologized for alleged sexual manipulation he engaged in on Twitch.

