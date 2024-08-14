Joe Budden Picks Latto Over Doja Cat in His Ranking of Female Rappers

Joe Budden praises Latto by placing her in a top spot over Doja Cat in his ranking of female rappers.

Joe Budden Is a Big Fan of Latto More Than Doja Cat

On Saturday (Aug. 11), a new episode of The Joe Budden Podcast premiered on YouTube, in which the rapper and his cohosts debate Latto's spot when it comes to her lyrical abilities compared to other women in hip-hop.

"First of all, Latto is one of the women that I support," Budden said at the 2:11:03-mark before discussing rankings. "So I purchased this without listening to it at all. Like y'all, I have not gotten through the entire thing but I went through the samples and I heard what I needed to hear."

Budden went on to say, "Latto is ill," before placing her in the "top three" out of all the female rappers right now.

"Nicki is No. 1 for me, I might have to have her [Latto] at No. 2," Budden said. "I think Latto will give Doja... [Doja] can't rap like that. She may be a bigger artist, and a more well-rounded artist, but if I'm just talking about rapping, Doja can pack it up if Latto walk in the studio with her notebook. I love Cardi, but I mean there's the rumors, so I'll leave that alone. Latto is confirmed that to be her thing. She really loves hip-hop, she's one of those girls."

Budden then further promoted Latto's album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which dropped last Friday (Aug. 9).

Joe Budden Apologizes After Criticizing Cardi B's Career

Joe Budden's pivot away from speaking on Cardi B is likely due to the fiery attack the Bronx rapper unleashed on Budden after the podcast host called her a "singles artist" in July. Cardi had hopped on X Spaces to speak on Budden's criticism about her oft-delayed second album and said she didn't like Joe talking about her marriage on his podcast, either.

"Shut the f**k up, you don't even know me," Cardi said. "Everything you do, whether it's my personal life or my music life, you're always talking sh*t about it, but then you fake thirsty for my album."

She then recalled one time when she gave Joe a lap dance during her stripper days when she was working at Starlet's.

"Bro, I gave you a lap dance two times in f**kin' Starlets, you was high as f**k on coke, n***a. I could smell that coke through your breath."

However, the pair worked out their differences shortly after Cardi's response. Cardi hopped on X to inform her fans Budden had apologized for his comments.

Check out Joe Budden's ranking below.

Watch Joe Budden Pick Latto Over Doja Cat in a Female Rappers Ranking