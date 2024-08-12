Latto Insists the Internet Doesn’t Know Who Her Secret Boyfriend Is

Latto insists during a new interview that the internet has no idea who she's secretly dating right now.

Latto Talks About Keeping Her Relationship Private

On Aug. 9, Big Latto, a.k.a. Big Mama, chopped it up with Ebro Darden on Apple Music in promotion of her latest album Sugar Honey Iced Tea. During the talk, which can be seen below, Ebro also touched on Latto's dating relationship, which she opened about on her new album, despite continuing to keep the identity of her partner close to the vest. The Atlanta rapper insisted during the interview that the internet has it all wrong when it comes to who her secret boyfriend is.

"The internet don't know a goddamn thing, let's start there," Latto said at the 12:25 timestamp of the interview when Ebro asked about Latto and her mystery man keeping their relationship on the low. "I like being private. I think it ain't really nobody business. Listen to the music and you'll know what you need to know."

Latto later admitted it was a bit difficult opening up about her relationship with music.

"When other people are in the studio, yea," she said. "Because I get to feeling like a simp. And I'm so not a simp. It's just so wierd. Letting that ego go and putting my pride down was such a task. It wasn't hard when I can be in that element, fully. If I'm sitting in the studio and really just writing my thoughts out. But when somebody right there, I feel like a sucker."

Who Is Latto's Mystery Man?

Latto and her boyfriend have kept their relationship on the low but there has been much speculation about his identity. Many people believe she has been dating 21 Savage for the past few years. In December of 2022, 21 said he didn't have a celebrity girlfriend amid speculation he was with Latto. In January, photos surfaced appearing to show them having tattoos of each other's names. Back in May, fans thought Latto was hinting that 21 is her man based on the look of her Sims characters.

Check out Latto speaking on her new album, keeping her relationship private and more below.

Watch Latto Insist the Internet Doesn't Know Who Her Secret Boyfriend Is