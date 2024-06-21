50 Cent Claims Hacker Made $300 Million in 30 Minutes After Hacking Fif’s Website and Social Media to Promote Crypto

50 Cent claims a hacker made $300 million in just 30 minutes after hacking the rapper's website and social media accounts to promote crypto.

50 Cent Claims Hacker Made $300 Million

On Friday (June 21), 50 Cent hopped on Instagram to clarify that he had no association with the $GUNIT cryptocurrency his website and X accounts were advertising earlier today. Fif added that it was the work of a hacker, who made off with a pretty large sum after scamming 50's fans.

"My Twitter & Thisis 50.com was hacked I have no association with this Crypto," he wrote on Instagram. "Twitter worked quickly to lock my account back down. Who ever did this made $300,000,000 in 30 minutes."

The Instagram included screenshots from the $GUNIT crypto, which started under $1 million in market value and quickly skyrocketed.

50 Cent Admits He Never Made Fortune Off Bitcoin

50 Cent was once involved in the cryptocurrency trend, kind of. Back in 2018, the G-Unit leader responded to a story TMZ had run stating Fif made millions due to him getting on the Bitcoin craze early. The Power mogul also offered it as a payment option to fans for his Animal Ambition album that year. According to the report, 50 brought in about 700 bitcoins in sales, then valued at around $662 per bitcoin. The Queens rapper reportedly raked in between $7 million and $8.5 million.

However, 50 said that was not the case soon after the story ran. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the rapper had to answer for the reported sum in bankruptcy court and denied ever owning or using Bitcoin. 50 Cent stated he did accept Bitcoin payments, but that it never made him any money.

